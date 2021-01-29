In an announcement by Delhi Traffic Police, certain areas of Delhi borders, where farmers have been protesting against the newly enacted three new farm laws, have been closed. Farmers protesting against the Centre's contentious farm laws are locked in a face-off with the police at the Ghazipur border.

Farmers’ protests intensified as groups of farmers were seen indulging in vandalism of public property and targeting police personnel deployed for Republic Day security. In the visuals coming in, the protestors can be seen raising yellow flags at the Red fort. On the same day as Republic Day, the Farmers Tractor rally left a blood trail and utter mayhem in Delhi as protests turn violent. Bharti Kisan Union Leader Rakesh Tikait clearly mentioned that some farmers made their own decision by splitting from their own union group and did all these kinds of misshapes.

In an announcement by Delhi Traffic Police, certain areas of Delhi borders, where farmers have been protesting against the recently enacted three new farm laws, have been closed. Delhi Traffic Police on Friday informed that Traffic has been diverted from NH-44 near Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Narela. The public is asked to avoid Outer Ring Road, GT Karnal Road and NH-44. It further added, “Ghazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH-24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham, and Nizamuddin Khatta flyover. Traffic is very heavy in the areas including Vikas marg.”

This move comes in the wake of violence that broke out in different parts of the national capital during the Kisan tractor rally organized by farmers to protest against the new farm laws. Heavy security deployment is still continuing at Tikri Border where thousands of farmers are protesting. Since the violence, 19 people have been arrested so far, and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police.

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm laws are locked in a face-off with the police at the Ghazipur border, as the Uttar Pradesh government decided to take action two days after the violence during the Republic Day Tractor Rally.