Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is holding a cabinet meeting at his residence. The meeting began at 12.30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to draft a proposal and resend it to the governor to allow the conduct of an assembly session.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of his cabinet ministers at 12.30 p.m. to discuss the objections raised Governer Kalraj Mishra on holding an assembly session. Ashok Gehlot is being opposed by his former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and some other Congress MLAs. In the cabinet meeting, the ministers will work upon the answer they plan to send to the governor to allow them to conduct the assembly session.

As per the reports, the purpose of the meeting is to draft a proposal and send it again to the governor to hold an assembly session. Gehlot and his ministers are expecting the governor to allow them to conduct the session this time. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot discussed the objections raised by Governor Mishra with his ministers on Friday night.

In the meeting that began at 9.30 p.m. on Friday night, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala stated that Ashok Gehlot’s govt is ready and wants to prove its majority in the house. He went on to say that they want to convene an assembly session to fight against coronavirus and for the people of the Rajasthan. He emphasized on Gehlot having a complete majority.

Rajasthan political crisis began soon after the two leaders, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open with their differences. Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent cancellation notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs. Governer Kalraj Mishra has stated that he will only go by the constitution.

Also, the MLAs who are supporting Sachin Pilot approached the High Court of Rajasthan against the disqualification of their notices.

