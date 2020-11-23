Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting with CMs on Covid-19 vaccine distribution on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan raised hopes for indigenous coronavirus vaccine and said that India can get its own vaccine by January/February.

Upping ante on fight against Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a crucial meet with CMs tomorrow on vaccine distribution strategy. He will be holding back to back meetings with the chief ministers of the states or their representatives on ways to gain control over rising Covid-19 post the festive season but also devise a vaccine distribution and pricing strategy.

Earlier on Monday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan raised hopes for indigenous coronavirus vaccine and said that India is in the process or completing third phase vaccine trials in next one to two months. Hence, hopes are high that India can get hands on the indigenous coronavirus vaccine by January or February. He also shared the government is looking to immunize 200 to 250 million people by July.

Niti Aayog also held a meeting recently on issues like emergency authorization, advance procurement and pricing of the vaccine. Talks around vaccine procurement have gained momentum after Pfizer and Moderna announced 95% efficacy in their trials. India, too, is not too far behind the race as Bharat Biotech has started third stage trials of Covaxin. In its latest statement, Bharat Biotech has shared that Covaxin will be atleast 60% effective. Haryana minister Anil Vij recently volunteered to get the first shot of indigenous coronavirus vaccine.

With a spike of 44,059 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India have now crossed 91 lakh mark. Of the 91,39,866 cases, there are 4,43,486 active cases and 85,62,641 recoveries. Meanwhile, Covid-19-related death toll in India has reached 1,33,738.

