'In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality', says General VK Singh on an Indian student being shot in Kyiv.

Amid efforts to bring Indian nationals back home safe and secure, an Indian student has been hospitalised after being shot in Kyiv. While further details are awaited, MoS for Ministry of Civil Aviation General VK Singh has confirmed the news.

Speaking to media. Genenal VK Singh that a student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital. He added that the Indian embassy had earlier cleared on priority that everyone should leave Kyiv, stressing that in the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone’s religion and nationality. As per early reports, the student was shot while trying to flee Ukraine.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Col. Sodhi said, “We have already lost one student a few days earlier. It is really disturbing. My advice to the student community in Ukraine is that at this critical time, they have to maintain peace. I understand that they are stuck in a war zone. It is very difficult to fathom what a person might go through. Since i was in the army, i know that when bullets fire, things are very difficult. My advice to them is that they should be calm. Secondly, they should have faith in the Indian government, which is working around the clock to evacuate them.”

Earlier, a 20-year-old Indian student named Naveen Gyanagoudar, hailing from Karnataka, was killed in Russian shelling while he was standing in a queue to get food. Naveen had spoken to his father 2 days before being killed in Ukraine. The news of his death broke out after his friend got a call from Naveen’s phone regarding the latter’s demise. Naveen was a final year student at Kharkiv National Medical University.