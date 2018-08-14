Amid succession war in the party, working president of DMK MK Stalin is likely to be elevated as president at the Executive Committee meeting in Chennai today. According to reports, the party will condole the death of its president M Karunanidhi, who died on August 7 at Kauvery Hospital in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai. It comes a day after expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri claimed DMK's throne.

Amidst unrest within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the party will condole the death of its president M Karunanidhi today. The DMK the patriarch died on August 7 at Kauvery Hospital in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai after the prolonged and age-related illness. According to reports, the Executive Committee meeting of the DMK will be held at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. Reports claim that party is also expected to discuss Stalin’s elevation as party president. It comes after MK Alagiri claimed DMK’s throne and said his brother MK Stalin is scared of him. He claimed that real DMK cadres were with him and not with Stalin. MK Alagiri was expelled from the DMK in 2014.

The expelled DMK leader made this remark while addressing the media at Karunanidhi’s memorial at Marina beach in Chennai. Weeks before his death, Karunanidhi had completed his 50 years as DMK president. However, rubbishing all media reports, DMK leaders have said that there is no other agenda of this meeting.

But some leaders, according to media reports, have confirmed the MK Stalin’s elevation as DMK president will be announced today in the crucial meeting going to be held today. Last January, MK Stalin was elevated as DMK president. Stalin was party treasurer at the time of his elevation.

MK Alagiri, who once had a strong support of the party leaders, won the Lok Sabha election in 2009 from Madurai constituency. Alagiri is a former Chemical and Fertilizer Minister in the UPA-2 government under the leadership of Manmohan Singh.

