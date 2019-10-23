Reports said Pakistan authorities have refused to accept Diwali sweets from India amid tension along LoC during the recent exchange of fires between two countries.

The Pakistani authorities including ISI and Rangers have refused to accept the sweets from Indian authorities on the occasion of Diwali. Reports said the Indian High Commission in Pakistan has sent Diwali sweets to Pakistani authorities including ISI and Pak Rangers. Pakistan as per reports has returned back the sweets. As a peace gesture, the Indian Army and Pakistani Army also exchange sweets on every festival.

On Sunday, India and Pakistan soldiers along with the LoC exchange fires which resulted in the number of deaths on both sides. Indian Army claimed Pakistan violated the ceasefire and killed two soldiers and one civilian. In response, the Indian soldiers attacked PoK and killed scores of soldiers in the region.

This is the second time since the abrogation of article 370 when the customary exchange of sweets between Indian soldiers and Pakistan along the LoC did not take place. On the occasion of Eid al-Adha this year, Pakistan had not accepted the sweets from Indian soldiers as a protest against the revocation of Article 370.

Also Read: Kashmir news: Quartz.com reports on life without the internet in the Kashmir Valley

The Centre on August 5 declared the abrogation of article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, all the essential services including mobile services, the internet, schools, colleges, and universties have been shut.

Also Read: India to sign Kartarpur agreement with Pakistan tomorrow, ready to move forward with 20 dollars fee on pilgrims, calls it rigid, unreasonable demand

India and Pakistan relations turned worse in the recent months when India categorically turned the decision of article 370 as its internal matter. Pakistan went to pillar to post for opposing the move. Pakistan claimed that it had got support from several nations over the Kashmir issue while India on the other hand also claimed that most of the countries supported them over the Kashmir.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App