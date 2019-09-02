Pakistan PM Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan will not use nuclear weapons first. Khan also added, if the tension between two nuclear powers increases, it will be dangerous for the world.

Pakistan will not use nuclear weapons first, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday amid tensions between two countries. The Pakistan PM while addressing the Sikh religious community in the eastern city of Lahore said on Monday, India and Pakistan both are nuclear-armed countries and if the tensions between these two super-powers increase, then it could be a danger for the world.

He also said the war is not a solution to any problem and the side who win in a war also a loser.

Last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, India will firmly stand on its nuclear policy of No First Use but what happens in the future will completely depend on the circumstances.

After the Central government scrapped Article 370 from Kashmir, Pakistan has downgraded all the trade relations with India and expelled the Indian envoy. However, India has declared the Kashmir issue an internal matter.

Pakistan also appealed to the United Nations Security Council for intervening in the matter. However, after a closed-door meeting, most of the members of the United Nations Security Council supported India’s stand and agreed on the fact that the Kashmir issue is an internal matter of India.

After the UNSC rejected Pakistan’s request, Imran Khan has been making threatening and objectionable comment on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pakistan also threatened to move to the International Court of Justice against India’s scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week, Pakistan PM wrote an article for the New York Times, where he wrote that India’s move was an assault on Kashmir’s people. Khan also claimed that the military escalation between the two countries is forthcoming if global powers don’t take any stand.

While External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been asked about the article in an interview, he ingeniously ignored the matter and said, he didn’t have the time to read it. He ruled out any chance of bilateral talks with Pakistan and added that Pakistan is doing terrorism in broad daylight.

