Amid tensions with China – India Defence Acquisition Council has approves the proposal to procure 21 MiG-29 from Russia and 12 Su-30 MKI from HAL. While the MIG 29 procurement and upgradation from Russia is estimated to cost Rs 7418 Cr, the Su-30 MKI will be procured from HAL at an estimated cost of Rs 10730 Cr.

Also, in a big push to Make in India, the Defence Acquisition Council also approved the acquisitions of various platforms and equipments required by the Indian Armed Forces worth a whopping Rs 38900 Cr. Of these, acquisitions from Indian Industry will be equal to Rs 31130 Cr.

A statement by the MoD read that the ’equipments are to be manufactured in India involving Indian Defence Industry with participation of several MSMEs as prime tier vendors. The Indigenous content in some of these projects is up to 80% of the project cost. A large number of these projects have been made possible due to Transfer of Technology by DRDO to the Indigenous Industry’.

The ministry also declared that Astra Missiles having Beyond Visual Range capability will also be inducted for the forces. Upgradation will include Pinaka ammunitions, BMP armament upgrades and Software Defined Radios for the Army, Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile Systems and Astra Missiles for Navy and Air Force. The cost of these Design and Development proposals is in the range of Rs 20400 cr.

While the ministers say that the acquisition of new missile systems will add to the fire power of three Services, the acquisition of Pinaka missile systems will enable raising additional regiments over and above the ones already inducted, addition of Long Range Land Attack Missile Systems having a firing range of 1000 Km to the existing arsenal will bolster the attack capabilities of the Navy and the Air Force.

