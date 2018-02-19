At a time of increased tension between India and China, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is activating civil airfield at Dehradun's civilian Jolly Grant Airport. Two Sukhoi (Su-30 MKI) aircrafts will operate from the airport on February 19 and February 20. The move is aimed at the area familiarisation before the aircrafts return to their parent base, a statement by IAF said.

In a bid to counter China, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is activating civil airfield at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport. Two Sukhoi (Su-30 MKI) aircrafts will operate from the airport on February 19 and February 20. The decision of IAF comes at a time when there has been an increase in assertiveness by Chinese soldiers along the Sino-India border. The move is aimed at the area familiarisation before the aircrafts return to their parent base. “As a routine exercise of activating civil airfield by the IAF, a detachment of two Su-30 MKI aircraft would operate from Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun,” Indian Air Force’s statement said.

It is important to recall that two helicopters of People’s Liberation Army of China were found hovering over Chamoli district’s Badahoti area in June last year. the china had defended its stance by saying that it was free to carry out patrols in the disputed area, Both the countries had a face-off in Dooklam for 73 days after India tried to stop construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese army. The stand-off came to an end on August 28.

India-China relations received a setback once again when China protested against PM Narendra Modi’s Arunachal Pradesh visit. The country had said that its stance was firm as far as the question of India-China boundary was concerned. It further said that it will lodge a diplomatic protest over the issue. “The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader’s visit to the disputed area, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang had told a news agency in China.

