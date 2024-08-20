Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Amidst Badlapur Protest in Maharashtra Uddhav Stresses To Pass ‘Shakti Bill’. What Is Shakti Bill?

Amidst Badlapur Protest in Maharashtra Uddhav Stresses To Pass ‘Shakti Bill’. What Is Shakti Bill?

Amid widespread protests at Badlapur railway station on Tuesday over the sexual assault of two children by a male school attendant, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke about the Shakti Bill. He claimed that he would have passed it himself if his government had not been overthrown by rebels.

Thackeray emphasized that it is now up to those who took over his government to pass the Shakti Bill and take strict action.

What Happened?

Last week, two kindergarten girls at a Badlapur school were sexually assaulted by a male attendant. The girls told their parents, who then filed an FIR.

Since this morning, hundreds of parents from the school have been protesting at Badlapur railway station, demanding severe punishment for the accused. The protest has caused disruptions to suburban train services.

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar stated that the principal, class teacher, and two assistants from the school have been suspended. He noted that the incident occurred between August 13 and August 16, but the complaint was not filed until August 18. The local police station did not act on it for 8-12 hours.

What is the Shakti Bill?

In 2023, the Maharashtra Assembly passed the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, making Maharashtra the second Indian state after Andhra Pradesh to support the death penalty for severe cases of rape and gangrape.

The Bill introduced changes to laws related to rape, gangrape, acid attacks, sexual harassment under the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

addBlock

Recent Post

About 300 Paramilitary Companies Deployed Across Kashmir For Election Duties

About 300 Paramilitary Companies Deployed Across Kashmir For Election Duties

Two Young Girls Sexually Assaulted At Kindergarten, Case To Be Fast Tracked

Two Young Girls Sexually Assaulted At Kindergarten, Case To Be Fast Tracked

India and Japan Strengthen Defence Ties: Key to India’s 2047 Vision, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India and Japan Strengthen Defence Ties: Key to India’s 2047 Vision, Says Defence Minister Rajnath...

Samsung Adds Music Recognition To Circle To Search For Smarter Device Integration

Samsung Adds Music Recognition To Circle To Search For Smarter Device Integration

East Turkistan Movement Demands Immediate Global Investigation Into Chinese Atrocities In Xinjiang

East Turkistan Movement Demands Immediate Global Investigation Into Chinese Atrocities In Xinjiang

Indian Envoy Hails PM Modi’s Historic Visit To Poland As ‘Exciting And Important’

Indian Envoy Hails PM Modi’s Historic Visit To Poland As ‘Exciting And Important’

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Earns A+ For Second Consecutive Year In Central Banker Report Cards

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Earns A+ For Second Consecutive Year In Central Banker Report Cards

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox