In another shocker exposing the security situation in the national capital just a day ahead of the Republic Day, a Class 1 boy was kidnapped after two-bike borne assailants followed a school bus in New Delhi on Thursday. The incident took place around 8AM when two people who were on a bike followed a school bus, shot at it and kidnapped Class 1 child. The school belongs to a leading school of Delhi. It is shocking that at a time when the national capital has maximum security attention as the city is getting prepared for Republic Day celebration and also due to the ongoing Asean summit.

According to leading daily, speaking on the incident, a Delhi Police official said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and several specialised units of the Delhi Police have initiated a probe. The police official has informed that so far there has been no ransom call made by the kidnappers to victim’s family. According to the eyewitness account, two bike-borne assailants wearing helmets followed the bus on the bike and tried to stop it by shooting at it. Though the driver tried to resist them but one of the assailants entered the bus and kidnapped a Class 1 boy. The incident took place in front of his sister. When the incident was taking place, there were about 20 students present inside the bus.

Delhi Police official while speaking about the incident said that the investigation in the case is on and that they were trying to nab the kidnapper. According to police, the role of insiders in this kidnapping case is also being probed as the kidnappers knew boy’s routine and that they only kidnapped him and not his sister who was also present in that bus.