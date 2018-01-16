Amidst the ongoing senior Supreme Court judges rift, a 5-judge constitution bench comprising — Justice AK Sikri, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan — headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has been formulated who will start hearing eight important cases from January 17. However, judges who held the press conference namely — justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph — to address the burning issues are not included in the 5-judge constitution bench.

While the Supreme Court judges crisis continues to extend, a 5-judge constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has been formulated. The 5-judge bench will commence the hearing of 8 important cases from January 17. However, the new five-judge constitution bench comprises CJI Misra, Justice AK Sikri, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan. Among the eight important cases listed for hearing from January 17, includes the validity of Section 377 of Indian Penal Code, the validity of adultery law under the IPC, Aadhaar, entry of women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple beside several cases.

On January 12, four senior Supreme Court judges — justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph — had come out in open and spoke on burning issues in the Indian judiciary in a never before held presser. The development sent shock waves across the political spectrum across parties. Several senior judges supported the decision taken by SC judges to hold a press conference and public their issues as they considered it to be the last resort. While some judges were of the different opinion.

However, the 5-judge constitution bench which will begin the hearing from January 17 on eight important issues, the judges who held a press conference are not included in the new composition. Meanwhile, speaking on the ongoing Supreme Court judges rift, the Attorney General KK Venugopal said that it would be resolved soon but there was still a crisis. According to the latest developments, the Attorney General has said the crisis will take 2-3 days more to resolve. “We are in the process of resolving the issue. It would be resolved shortly.” Not only the Attorney General, but the Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on January 15 said the issues raised by four dissenting top judges of the Supreme Court have been resolved, and that the judiciary did not want any political party to take advantage of the situation.