The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT department head Amit Malviya questioned “why RaGa has relations solely with individuals who are undermining India’s territorial integrity” after a political slugfest developed over a viral video of former Congress chairman Rahul Gandhi appearing at a nightclub in Kathmandu.

Malviya took to Twitter to say, “Rahul Gandhi was reportedly present at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, the daughter of a Nepalese official who actively supports Nepal’s claims to parts of India’s Uttarakhand. Why does Rahul Gandhi only have ties with people who are threatening India’s territorial integrity, from China to Nepal?”

Malviya’s remark was a retort to the Congress’ retaliation against the BJP following the slugfest over Rahul Gandhi’s viral video.

While BJP officials used the opportunity to attack Rahul Gandhi yesterday, the Congress replied angrily, saying, “It has still not become a criminal in this country to attend a marriage ceremony.”

However, chairman of the Congress’s publicity department, Randeep Singh Surjewala stated that Rahul Gandhi travelled to Nepal, a friendly country, for the wedding of a friend who also happens to be a journalist. Attending a wedding has not yet become a felony in this country. Perhaps the BJP will decide (whether) it is illegal to attend a wedding and a crime to have friends after today.

Earlier, a video of Rahul Gandhi in a pub went viral where he was seen typing something on his phone. It is being said that Rahul was tweeting on Modi’s foreign visit, the same time when this video was being made.