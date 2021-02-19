In the last leg of BJP’s Poribrton Yatra, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tribute to the icons of West Bengal and urged the youth to read about the life of Subhas Chandra Bose. He emphasised that his life journey will teach the youth a lot.

Amid a teething fight between BJP and TMC ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, paid tribute to the icons of the state today. Marking his attendance at the ‘Shauryanjali Program’, Shah urged the youth to read about the life of Subhas Chandra Bose as his life journey will teach them a lot. He also said that a committee has been constituted under PM Modi to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose and this decision will mark a big change in the country.

Flagging off the last leg of BJP’s Poribrton Yatra, Shah had earlier expressed BJP’s resolve to end the syndicate raj in the state and make Bengal Sonar Bangla. Addressing a rally in Kakdwip in West Bengal, Shah said that the party’s aim is not just to usher in a BJP government by defeating Mamata Banerjee but to main Bengal Sonar Bangla. Urging people to end syndicate raj by bringing BJP to power, the minister said that they should leave the illegal immigrants alone as not even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter the state.

In a direct jibe at ‘dynastic politics’, Shah said that TMC is only interested in bhatija kaliyan and is not interested in working towards the welfare of people. Further alleging a cut money culture in TMC, Shah said that if BJP comes to power, it would initiate a probe against disbursement of relief fund in the state post cyclone Amphan.

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends 'Shauryanjali Program', a program to pay tribute to icons of Bengal, at National Library pic.twitter.com/HvDQab0Cj5 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

Retorting to Shah’s remarks, Mamata Banerjee, later in another rally, said that BJP keeps talking about Bua Bhatija rhetoric day and night. Challenging Amit Shah to first contest against her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and then her, the TMC leader warned that the BJP leader’s family will not go unscathed if he continues to attack the family of another politicians.