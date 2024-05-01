Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Delaying Action Against Prajwal Revanna for Political Gain

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on the Congress, alleging that its government in Karnataka deliberately delayed action against suspended JD-S leader Prajwal Revanna over obscene video allegations to allow voting in Vokkaliga-dominated areas to conclude.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shah blamed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and state Home Minister G Parameshwara for allowing Revanna to flee the country.

Congress and other opposition parties have criticized the BJP over Revanna’s departure.

Responding to these accusations, Shah claimed that the Congress government waited until the first phase of voting on April 26 to take action, citing political calculations.

“The government in Karnataka belongs to the Congress party. Law and order fall under their jurisdiction. They were aware of the situation for months but delayed action until the Vokkaliga voting was over. They allowed him to escape. The responsibility lies with the Karnataka CM, HM, and Deputy CM,” Shah asserted.

The controversy surrounding Prajwal Revanna erupted after he was booked by Karnataka Police in an “obscene video” case and allegedly left the country, sparking claims from opposition parties that he had fled to Germany.

Revanna, the MP from Hassan and a NDA candidate, has been accused of sexual harassment by his former housekeeper, leading to charges under various sections of the IPC. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

In response, Revanna, through a post on social media, stated, “As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to CID, Bangalore, through my advocate. The truth will prevail soon.”

Amit Shah also dismissed Congress allegations that the BJP aims to dismantle the Constitution if it secures over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, labeling Rahul Gandhi’s claims as false and intended to mislead.

“The BJP has held the majority for the past 10 years. What did we do to the Constitution? We utilized our majority to strengthen the country by scrapping Article 370 and triple talaq. Rahul Gandhi is scared of the ‘400 paar’ slogan and is misleading people,” Shah countered.

Furthermore, he assured that BJP has no intention to amend reservations for weaker sections and accused the Congress of circulating “deep fake” videos to incite fear among voters.

Voting for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka took place on April 26, with the remaining 14 seats scheduled for May 7.