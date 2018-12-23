Amit Shah also urged the voters to shun Congress and choose the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again come to power with a massive majority and will put an end to the politics of dynasty, racism and appeasement.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday attacked the Congress party accusing it of harbouring infiltrators in Assam and not caring at all for citizens who had died in suicide explosions carried out by those infiltrators. The senior BJP leader was taking a jibe at the Opposition’s dissent over National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. Shah also added that the Congress has always given its support to perpetrators of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

While speaking at a gathering of BJP workers, Amit Shah said, “In Assam alone, 40 lakh infiltrators were identified. Soon Rahul Gandhi and his company started making a ruckus in the Parliament. Why are you so worried about them? You worry about infiltrators but not about our citizens who die in bomb blasts triggered by the infiltrators.”

The BJP president then shifted focus to 1984 anti-Sikh riots and accused the Congress of being too soft on orchestrators of the riots. “The Congress has always harboured the perpetrators of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. And today it has been proved that the massacre was committed by the leaders of the party. The Congress should give a reply that why the perpetrators have not been punished now,” added Amit Shah.

He then urged the voters to shun Congress and choose the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again come to power with a massive majority and will put an end to the politics of dynasty, racism and appeasement.

