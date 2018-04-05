A couple of days after violence unfolded in several north Indian states after Dalit organisations protested over the dilution of SC/ST Act, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has now hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and accused him of inciting hatred among people on the issue.

A couple of days after violence unfolded in several north Indian states after Dalit organisations protested over the dilution of SC/ST Act, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has now hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and accused him of inciting hatred among people on the issue. Amit Shah has said that Rahul Gandhi lied about the SC/ST Act to “to incite hatred in society”. The BJP chief has tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi in which the new Congress chief is heard saying that the SC/ST Act has been scrapped. However, it’s an undated video in which Rahul Gandhi is speaking about SC/ST Act.

“Lies and only Lies! See how @RahulGandhi fictitiously revokes the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society,” Amit Shah tweeted this on his official handle along with the video. At least 8-9 people had died in nation-wide agitation when several Dalit organisations in order to protest against the dilution of SC/ST Act. Vehicles were torched, public properties were vandalised in states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana among others when people took law & order into their hands.

Lies and only Lies! See how @RahulGandhi fictitiously revokes the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society. pic.twitter.com/4vcnM0zltM — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 5, 2018

In the video posted by BJP president Amit Shah on his Twitter account of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress chief is heard about speaking about the Dalit community. Rahul Gandhi said that the atrocities on the community are rising … SC/ST Act has been scrapped. Rahul Gandhi also invoked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has not said anything about the issue.

The BJP president Amit Shah during his previous public address had took a dig at the Opposition parties for creating unrest in the country during Monday’s Bharat Bandh against the SC/ST Act by Dalits, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Wednesday, April 4 had said, “BJP govt will neither remove reservation nor will let anyone end it”.

