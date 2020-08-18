Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS, on Monday night. He was recently admitted to Medanta Hospitla after having tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS hospital. This comes after his being admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, after having tested positive for Covid-19.

He is currently under observation at AIIMS. A team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria are monitoring him around the clock. According to a news agency, he has been admitted for post Covid care, and is comfortable and continuing his work.

He tested negative for Covid on Friday, after two weeks of treatment at Medanta Hospital, and had been told to stay at home and self-isolate for a period of time, by doctors.

The 55 year old had said that he would be staying at home in isolation for some time, on advice of doctors. He also asked for all those who had come into contact with him to get themselves tested and to isolate themselves.

