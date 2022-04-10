On Thursday, Amit Shah stated that Hindi should be accepted as a substitute for English rather than local languages

A new political rift has started after Amit Shah announced that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has determined that Hindi will be the official language for running the government, which will boost Hindi’s prominence.”

The statement was made at the 37th Parliamentary Official Language Committee meeting on Thursday.

Many opposition leaders have been opposing this idea saying the government is imposing Hindi language.

Calling it a ‘Language chauvinism/hegemony’, Telangana Minister, KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Unity in diversity is our strength dear Amit Shah Ji. India is a union of states & a true ‘Vasudhaika Kutumbam’. Why don’t we let people of our great nation decide what to eat, what to wear, who to pray to and what language to speak!”

Meanwhile, MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, alleged that the BJP is always attempting to destroy India’s “pluralistic identity.”

Many south Indian celebrities including AR Rahman, Prakash Raj have voiced their opposition to the imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states.