Amit Shah in Uttarakhand: A group of seers on January 31 passed a resolution at Dharam Sansad at Kumbh to march to Ayodhya on February 21 and lay the foundation for the Ram temple. Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand, who headed the two-day Dharam Sansad, accused the BJP along with RSS of hijacking the Ram temple issue.

Amit Shah in Uttarakhand: Despite being under pressure from Hindutva groups and its allies, the BJP doesn’t leave any opportunity to attack Congress on Ram temple issue. BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday asked Congress president to make his stand clear on Ram temple issue – whether he wants Mandir at the disputed land in Ayodhya or not. A grand Ram Mandir should be built there, the BJP chief said while addressing a public gathering in Uttarakhand.

The BJP chief’s remarks come a day after the chief of its ideological partner Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat, said the Ram temple issue was at a decisive stage and those campaigning for the temple must not get diverted from their goal. He was speaking at Vishwa Hindu Parishad conclave at Prayagraj on Friday.

BJP President Amit Shah in Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Rahul baba apna stand clear karo, aap uss sthaan pe mandir chahte ho ke nahi chahte ho. Main danke ki chot pe kehta hoon, ki ussi jagah par bhavya Ram mandir ban'na chahiye. pic.twitter.com/K3m1TkJkRI — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019

A group of seers on January 31 passed a resolution at Dharam Sansad at Kumbh to march to Ayodhya on February 21 and lay the foundation for the Ram temple. Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand, who headed the two-day Dharam Sansad, accused the BJP along with RSS of hijacking the Ram temple issue.

With just months left for Lok Sabha elections, there is poll pressure on the BJP for the action on Ram Mandir as various Hindutva groups were pressuring the ruling party to fulfil its poll promise. This becomes apparent when the Centre filed a petition Supreme Court, seeking its permission to return the 67 acres of land acquired in 1993 around the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid site to its original owners.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More