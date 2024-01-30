Amit Shah asserts Modi government's decade-long establishment of a robust foundation for rural development

As the Narendra Modi-led central government approaches its 10th anniversary in May, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, declared that it has laid the groundwork for “strong rural development.” Shah made this statement during the launch of the computerization project for Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) and the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCSs) across all States and Union Territories in the national capital. The event, organized by the Ministry of Cooperation in collaboration with the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), aimed to advance Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Sahkar Se Samriddhi.”

Amit Shah highlighted the government’s achievements over the past decade, emphasizing two major accomplishments: lifting 23 crore people out of poverty, providing essential facilities like electricity and free ration to 60 crore poor citizens, and establishing the Ministry of Cooperation to promote self-employment. He credited the Modi government with laying the foundation for robust rural development.

The computerization project for ARDBs and RCS offices in all States and UTs is part of the Ministry of Cooperation’s efforts to modernize the cooperative sector and enhance efficiency. Shah stated that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision and will increase operational efficiency, accountability, and transparency in ARDBs by implementing a Common Accounting System (CAS) and Management Information System (MIS).

The initiative, with an estimated cost of Rs 225 crores, aims to reduce transaction costs, facilitate loan distribution to farmers, and provide real-time data access for better monitoring and assessment of schemes. It particularly benefits small and marginal farmers associated with ARDBs for credit and related services through Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACSs) at the grassroots level.

As part of the Ministry of Cooperation’s broader initiatives, the computerization of RCS offices and the linkage with the national database seek to promote paperless functioning, IT-oriented workflows, and improved efficiency, accountability, and transparency.

The Ministry has also been working on computerizing PACSs nationwide, linking them to NABARD through Common National Software. Over 50,000 PACSs have been onboarded as Common Service Centers (CSCs), with more than 30,000 already providing digital services. Additionally, the Ministry is set to launch a new National Cooperative Database, consolidating data from over 8 lakh cooperative societies, soon accessible to all stakeholders.

The event drew over 1,200 participants, including senior officials from all States and Union Territories, cooperative department secretaries, Registrars of Cooperative Societies, and representatives from various cooperative banks.