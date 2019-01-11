Amit Shah at BJP council meet in New Delhi: With just a few days left for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP held a national council meeting on Friday, January 11, in New Delhi at Ramlila Maidan. As per media reports, approximately 12,000 party members are to expected participate in the two-day BJP national council meet. Key party leaders were seen at avenue, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, LK Advani.
Speaking at the meeting, national president Amit Shah lauded PM Modi for the latest upper caste quota Bill and said that the Bill is a dream come true for the Indian youth. It aims to provide 10% reservation to economically weaker sections among the general category of the society in government jobs and educational sector.
He also hit out at the Opposition parties and their apparent anti-BJP front, saying opponents are playing politics on national security. His comments come at a juncture when Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu is seeking to bring many parties together against the BJP “to save democracy” and SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh is making a lot of news. Amit Shah also hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying MR Gandhi has been raising corruption charges without proper evidence.
more to follow
