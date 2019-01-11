Amit Shah at BJP council meet in New Delhi: BJP National president Amit Shah spoke at the BJP national council meeting on Friday, January 11, where he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his persistent commitment to pass the upper caste quota Bill, which was recently passed in Rajya Sabha that aims to 10% reservation to economically weaker sections among the general category.

Amit Shah lauded PM Modi for the latest upper caste quota Bill, that aims to provide 10% reservation to economically weaker sections among the general category

Amit Shah at BJP council meet in New Delhi: With just a few days left for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP held a national council meeting on Friday, January 11, in New Delhi at Ramlila Maidan. As per media reports, approximately 12,000 party members are to expected participate in the two-day BJP national council meet. Key party leaders were seen at avenue, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, LK Advani.

Speaking at the meeting, national president Amit Shah lauded PM Modi for the latest upper caste quota Bill and said that the Bill is a dream come true for the Indian youth. It aims to provide 10% reservation to economically weaker sections among the general category of the society in government jobs and educational sector.

He also hit out at the Opposition parties and their apparent anti-BJP front, saying opponents are playing politics on national security. His comments come at a juncture when Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu is seeking to bring many parties together against the BJP “to save democracy” and SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh is making a lot of news. Amit Shah also hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying MR Gandhi has been raising corruption charges without proper evidence.

Amit Shah, BJP President: Mujhe bohat acha laga jab akhbaar mein aankda aaya, main abhinandan karne ke bhav ke saath Rajya Sabha pauncha, puri Rahul baba and company hai-tauba macha rahi hai,'Kaha jayenge, kaha rahenge, kya khayenge', jaise unke musare bhai lagte ho. https://t.co/zbuGqldW2P — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2019

Amit Shah, BJP President: BJP wants #RamMandir to be constructed at the earliest. We are trying in the Supreme Court that the case reaches its conclusion but Congress here also is trying to create obstacles. pic.twitter.com/A6IzgJiNCH — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2019

more to follow

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More