Amit Shah at BJP Minority Morcha event in Delhi: BJP national president Amit Shah at a BJP Minority Morcha event in New Delhi on Thursday, January 31, hit out at Opposition parties. He mockingly asked that parties what did they do for the minority despite their excessive indulgence in politics of appeasement.

Amit Shah at BJP Minority Morcha event in Delhi: With just a few days left for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president Amit Shah at a BJP Minority Morcha event in New Delhi on Thursday, January 31, hit out at Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee indirectly. He mockingly asked that parties what did they do for the minority despite their excessive indulgence in politics of appeasement.

His remarks came after Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur rally on January 29, where he rebuked all Opposition parties by saying that if grand alliance (mahagatbandhan) comes to power, key leaders of every political party will be the Prime Minister of the country from Monday to Saturday. He further said the policial drama will last for six days and Sunday will be an off.

BJP President Amit Shah at a BJP Minority Morcha event in Delhi: I want to ask those who indulge in politics of appeasement, you ruled for decades, what did you do for the minorities? BJP believes in the development of all which includes minorities pic.twitter.com/xZSLIJs28l — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2019

His comments come at crossroads when the BJP-ruled Assam along with other northeastern states have witnessed a lot of backlash due to Centre’s newly approved Citizenship Amendment Bill, that aims to provide citizenship to six Hindu migrant communities who fled to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan due to religious persecution.

As a mark of resistance, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of the National People’s Party along with other regional parties of the northeast on Tuesday said that they would oppose the Bill.

Media reports said Janata Dal-Secular extended support to the Northeastern region against the Bill, that has sparked many controversies.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More