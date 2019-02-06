Amit Shah at Uttar Pradesh rally: BJP national Amit Shah on Wednesday, February 6 addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. on on Wednesday, February 6, where he hit out at the Opposition forces over the National Register of Citizens and Ayodhya land dispute.

Amit Shah at UP rally: With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, BJP national Amit Shah on Wednesday, February 6, once again in a scathing attack, lashed out at the Opposition parties over the National Register of Citizens, which in its final draft left behind more than 40 lakh Assamese in the list, and Ram Temple issue. Addressing a rally of party workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, Mr Shah reiterated that Modi led-government wants to implement NRC properly, however, the party is facing obstruction due to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other key leaders’ intrusion.

He also asserted that the saffron party is committed to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, UP, and dared the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress to come up with their stand on the issue. His comments came after the Central government on January 29 asked the top court to restore the superfluous” excess land that is adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site to its original owners in Ayodhya.

On this, Mr Amit Shah said the Modi government has submitted an affidavit in the top court to acquire land near the disputed area in Ayodhya.

Here he asserted that the BJP wants the construction of a grand Ram temple at the same site. If the Opposition forces have the valour, they should overtly clarify their stance, he added.

