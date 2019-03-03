Amit Shah attacks opposition parties for questioning Balakot air strike: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had said proof of Balakot strike by India should be made public. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also lauded Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a media gathering in Indore.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had said proof of Balakot strike by India should be made public

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at opposition parties, saying their statements asking for air strikes proof made Pakistan happy. West Bengal Chief Minister had been suspicious of IAF air strikes in Balakot, Congress president Rahul Gandhi politicised the issue and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked for an investigation, the BJP president said while addressing a public gathering in Gujarat’s Surat. Earlier, jawans used to be beheaded and insulted but today’s situation is totally different under PM Modi’s leadership, the BJP leader said. He also made a reference to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s homecoming and said the soldier was back in India within 24 hours due to PM Modi’s willpower.

Later in the day, he addressed another public gathering in capital Gujarat where he said PM Modi’s government did an air strike on the 13th day of Pulwama attack and killed more than 250 terrorists.

BJP President Amit Shah in Ahmedabad, Gujarat: After Pulwama attack everyone thought "surgical strikes can't be done this time, what will happen now?" At that time PM Modi's govt did an airstrike on the 13th day and killed more than 250 terrorists. pic.twitter.com/A02kuMU9FM — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2019

In the wee hours of February 26, the Indian Air Force, according to government officials, carried out a pre-emptive strike on terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed. The terror organisation-led by Maulana Masood Azhar had claimed the responsibility of Pulwama attack.

The violation of Pakistan airspace by Indian aircraft triggered tensions between the two nations. Both nuclear-armed countries until the last few days were on the brink of a full-blown war.

During an aerial dogfight along the LoC, air forces of India and Pakistan shot down each other’s jets. However, Pakistan had captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who handed over to India on March 1 as a goodwill gesture to de-escalate tensions between the two nations.

