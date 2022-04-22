The Home Minister, Amit Shah has attended the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) meet in Bhopal as a chief guest today (Friday) during his visit to Madhya Pradesh.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, is on a three-day journey to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Puducherry. The visit on April 22 and 24 is expected to feature a variety of activities ranging from public gatherings to political meetings.

While addressing the AIPSC organized by Central Police Training Academy of Bhopal, Shah said, “Only by having a knowledge-based, evidence-based, and rational police structure in place can the country effectively cope with the new era’s crimes.”

He further added that new dimensions have been introduced to the realm of crime, such as cybercrime and narcotics, thus even after becoming a state issue, there should be cooperation and standardization among the police staff of all states.

Following this, Shah scheduled his visit to Bihar on April 23 to pay tribute to independence freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh.