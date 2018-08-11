Slamming Amit Shah over his remark that the signals of all Bengali channels were lowered so that locals can be refrained from listening to BJP, TMC said that everything thing was shown. TMC further urged BJP to not to blame the media. Taking to their Twitter handle, TMC said that either Amit Shah should prove his allegations or resign from his post.

Hitting back at Amit Shah’s rally, TMC said that the BJP always looks out for excuses. Terming BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally a flop show, TMC added that blackouts, blackmailing is what BJP does. Slamming Amit Shah over his remark that the signals of all Bengali channels were lowered so that locals can be refrained from listening to BJP, TMC said that everything thing was shown. TMC further urged BJP to not to blame the media. Taking to their Twitter handle, TMC said that either Amit Shah should prove his allegations or resign from his post.

While addressing a public rally in Bengal, Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee government of shielding infiltrators and later using them as their vote bank. He added that for BJP, the country comes first and that they will never oppose the process of NRC. He also questioned Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his stand on the NRC issues and termed it as Congress’ vote bank politics.

Speaking over the Assam’s NRC final draft, Amit Shah said that BJP will ensure that the process is carried out peacefully. He added that neither Mamata Banerjee nor Rahul Gandhi can stop BJP.

Claiming that Mamata Banerjee government has brought violence in the state, Amit Shah said that there was a time when people use to hear Rabindra Sangeet in Bengal but now all that people can hear is the sound of bomb explosions.

He later urged the locals to bring BJP to power in West Bengal if they want a developed state. Amit Shah said that Mamata was bright to power because she fought corruption but now there are scams everywhere.

