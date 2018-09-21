BJP will form next government in Chhattisgarh, said BJP president Amit Shah while addressing party workers in Raipur. Launching a scathing attack on Congress president. he said Rahul Gandhi should stop daydreaming. It comes a day after BSP chief Mayawati announced that her party will fight Chhattisgarh polls with Ajit Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh.

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday interacted with party workers of poll-bound Chhattisgarh. Confident of winning next Assembly polls in the state, he said the BJP will throw out Congress in next polls. The saffron party made these remarks while addressing a party meeting in Raipur. Will register majoring by winning 65 seats, he added. Launching a scathing attack on Congress president, he said Rahul Gandhi should stop daydreaming. It was Narendra Modi government that went and hit Pakistan hard when the surgical strike was done, said Amit Shah.

It comes a day after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati announced that her party will contest elections with Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chattisgarh. It was a major blow to Congress, which was trying to anchor Opposition unity to defeat BJP in Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BSP will fight on 35 seats and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh will contest on 55 seats, according to the seat-sharing agreement between Mayawati and Ajit Jogi, who was expelled from Congress for allegedly being involved in anti-party activities in 2016.

The 72-year-old politician and former Chief Minister formed his own party Janta Congress Chhatisgarh in the same year. If alliance win the elections, Ajit Jogi will become the Chief Minister, said Mayawati. The elections in Chhattisgarh are scheduled to be held in December this year, along with Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

