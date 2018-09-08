The BJP on Saturday extended party president Amit Shah's tenure with an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It means the saffron party will fight next general elections under the leadership of Amit Shah. BJP president Amit Shah is said to have told party's functionaries to work for the party's victory in the five states.

The BJP has decided to defer its organisational elections paving the way for Amit Shah to remain party president till 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier today, the BJP inaugurated the two-day national executive meet in Delhi. At a time when BJP is under pressure due to rising fuel prices in the country, farmers’ protests, angst of the SC/ST community, unprecedented rupee fall, and state of the economy, the saffron party will strategise its plan for upcoming Assembly elections to be held in December this year and general elections next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, senior party leader Lal Krishna Advani, and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj were also present at the BJP national executive meeting at Ambedkar International Centre.

With no surprise, the ‘biggest political machinery’ in Indian politics to date vowed to win 2019 elections at office bearers meet in the national capital.

Amit Shah while speaking at the executive meeting is said to have told party’s workers to be prepared for Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The BJP is likely to present itself as a party that has promoted the interests of all, including the underprivileged and minorities.

The Opposition parties, particularly Congress have accused the BJP of spreading hate and fear among people. At the executive meet, the BJP president said that there has been an attempt to create confusion regarding SC/ST issue, but that won’t cause any impact on 2019 elections.

