BJP president Amit Shah is on an outreach tour to Maharashtra, Punjab following BJP defeats in bypolls and Karnataka assembly elections. He will meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree on Wednesday and SAD chief Prakash Singh Badal in Punjab in the next few days. Shah will also meet Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, but the date has not been finalised

Learning from setbacks in the recent bypolls, BJP president Amit Shah has initiated moves to reach out to NDA allies including the Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena over this week. According to sources, Amit Shah will meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree on Wednesday and SAD chief Prakash Singh Badal in Punjab in the next few days.

The meeting with Thackrey is significant to the future of BJP-Sena relations as the two parties have been at loggerheads following a bitter war of words during Maharashtra bypolls.

According to reports, Shah will also meet Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, but the date has not been finalised, although people aware of the developments have revealed that meeting will take place soon.

The meetings have come in the wake of Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) giving BJP the taste of their own medicine after by forming the government in Karnataka and efforts of other opposition parties to form a coalition against the Narendra Modi government for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

BJP this year lost their southern ally, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in March, and its relationship with the Sena has hit a low. Shiv Sena fielded a candidate against the BJP’s candidate, although BJP won, the Shiv Sena demanded a recount and then called BJP enemy of the country.

The Akali Dal too, has expressed discontent on various issues including the appointment of the Chairman and members of the National minority commission. Akalis have also accused BJP of not taking them into confidence on important issues. Recently, SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries, had threatened to quit if the demand of waiving off GST on purchases for langar services was not met. The Modi-led government eventually accepted this demand.

Interestingly, if the reports are to be believed Shah will also meet Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s chief Mehabooba Mufti. The recent spike in attacks on CRPF personnel and incidents of stone pelting have strained the relations between the two parties.

