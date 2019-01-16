Amit Shah health updates: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday late evening was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi. Amit Shah is suffering from swine flu and currently under treatment. A team of doctors led by the senior doctor and AIIMS director Randeep Guleria is monitoring Shah's health condition.

Amit Shah health updates: BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday late evening was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi. The heavyweight politician is down with swine flu and currently under treatment. Amit Shah took the micro-blogging site Twitter to announce that he is suffering from swine flu. Through the tweet, Amit Shah also sought people’s blessings to be fit and fine soon.

“I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God’s grace and your love and wishes, I hope to recover soon,” said BJP chief Amit Shah.

मुझे स्वाइन फ्लू हुआ है, जिसका उपचार चल रहा है। ईश्वर की कृपा, आप सभी के प्रेम और शुभकामनाओं से शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हो जाऊंगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2019

A team of doctors led by the senior doctor and AIIMS director Randeep Guleria is monitoring Shah’s health condition.

