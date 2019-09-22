Union Minister Amit Shah blamed ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the existence of Pak-occupied Kashmir. He said the issue should have handled by Sardar Patel instead of Nehru.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra, ahead of the assembly polls, Shah talked about Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. While delivering a speech to the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) workers, Shah said the work has not ended with the scrapping of Article 370, it has just started.

He added BJP’s aim is to take the country forward with nationalism. He also asserted that Devendra Fadnavis will again appear as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the assembly polls on October 21.

Hitting out at the opposition, the BJP leader said Congress and NCP are shamelessly trying to make politics out of the Kashmir issue.

Shah said people of Jammu and Kashmir never had the right of voting till Article 370 was dismissed. Now, they can give their opinion happily.

Home Minister Amit Shah added Nehru’s decision led to the Kashmir valley under the constitution and eventually helped to flourish terrorism in the state. He also said more than forty thousand people were killed in the Kashmir valley in 10 years between 1990 and 2000. Shah said thousands of Kashmiri pundit, Sufis and Sikhs had been displaced from their home and driven out of the state at that time.

