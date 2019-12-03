Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Rajya Sabha said the breach of security at Congress secretary Priyanka Gandhi's residence was an unlikely coincidence and reiterated Centre's SPG amendment move.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament said breach of security at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence was an unlikely coincidence underlining the arrival of Congress workers in a black car at the time Rahul Gandhi was expected.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Shah asserted that a high-level probe has been ordered alongside the suspension of three security personnel. The Home Minister was responding to questions on changes in the Special Protection Group (SPG) law that has lessened the number of personnel deployed for Gandhi family’s security. The SPG Amendment law was passed this Parliament session with the support of three fence-sitting parties.

Reiterating the Centre’s move to modify SPG guidelines, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be eligible to avail the protection benefits after his term ends.

Defending Centre’s move to replace SPG with Z-plus security for Gandhis and others, Shah said the Special Protection Group is a specialized force of 3,500 personnel meant only for the Prime Minister of the country.

He added that the Defence Minister, Home Minister, Vice President and President have the same security as the Gandhi family adding that all of them have been allotted personnel previously associated with the SPG.

On November 25, the Congress alleged massive security breach after a car with a family barged into Priyanka Gandhi’s home without being stopped. Shah claimed that Rahul Gandhi was also expected at the same time and that’s the reason why no one stopped the black Tata Safari when it entered.

The Home Minister added that the car had Congress worker Sharda Tyagi and three others who were mistaken for Rahul Gandhi and that’s why the car entered Priyanka’s house without any scrutiny. He asserted that such a coincidence has never occurred before but the Centre didn’t want to risk anyone’s security.

Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra early this morning tweeted that the security breach was a massive safety lapse adding that his wife should not have been deprived of the SPG cover.

