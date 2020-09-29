Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a key review meeting with senior MHA officials. While several important matters and key issues were discussed in the meeting, the details are not out yet. As Unlock 4.0 nears competition, MHA is expected to issue Unlock 5.0 guidelines soon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Several important matters and key issues were discussed in the meeting. On Saturday, public representatives from Ladakh met Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Kiren Rijiju.

A three-member delegation of Ladakhi veteran leaders comprising former MPs Thiksay Rinpoche, Thupstan Chhewang and Chhering Dorje Lakrook, former Minister in the PDP-BJP government in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on behalf of the people of Leh, Ladakh, met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Thursday. Earlier, Shah was admitted for “a complete medical checkup” before the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament.

“Shri Amit Shah, Hon’ble Home Minister was discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi after his post-COVID care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before Parliament session for one-two days,” the statement from the Chairperson, Media and Protocol Division, AIIMS read.

The Union Home Minister was previously admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care after complaining of body ache and fatigue. On August 2, Shah had tested positive for the novel coronavirus following which was admitted to Medanta Hospital and was discharged on August 14 after testing negative.

