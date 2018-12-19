2019 polls: BJP president Amit Shah has expressed confidence that his party would win 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a full majority. He said the BJP had the government in 6 states in 2014 and now it ruling 16 states. The BJP president also spoke about his party's debacle in recently held assembly elections in five states.

2019 polls: BJP president Amit Shah has expressed confidence that his party would win 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a full majority. He said the BJP had the government in 6 states in 2014 and now it ruling 16 states. The BJP president also spoke about his party’s debacle in recently held assembly elections in five states. He said outcomes for the BJP in assembly elections were not favourable but it is unjustified to link the results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to the Lok Sabha elections next year. He further asserted that Lok Sabha elections are always contested on different issues than assembly polls.

The Congress wrested three Hindi heartland states from the BJP. In 2014, the BJP had nearly swept all these states. It is necessary for the country that a stronger government comes to power, he said. He was speaking at an event in Mumbai. The BJP president said his party has never used casteism, dynasty, and appeasement for vote-bank politics. Some political parties still believe that King’s son will become the king regardless of capabilities, he said without naming Congres.

Countering BJP’s allegations on Rafale deal, Amit Shah said there was not even a single paisa of corruption in the defence deal. When asked about the alliance between his party and Shiv Sena, the BJP president said he is confident that the Shiv Sena will be with the BJP during next year’s Lok Sabha election.

The BJP will fight elections on Narendra Modi’s strengths and not somebody’s else weakness, he said while speaking at the Mumbai event. There is no dispute between Shiv Sena and the BJP on Ayodhya issue as both parties want the temple to be built in the temple town. His remarks come a day after Shiv Sena decided to boycott an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest but Uddhav Thackeray was not invited.

The Shiv Sena has been at loggerheads with the BJP over various issues ever since they fought Maharashtra assembly election separately. It has also been critical of Narendra Modi government.

