Amit Shah: Congress And NC Responsible For 40,000 Kashmir Deaths

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the Congress and the National Conference saying that during their rule, terrorism increased in Jammu and Kashmir with thousands of people being killed.

“Congress and National Conference ruled here for 35 years, terrorism increased, 40 thousand people were killed, Jammu and Kashmir remained closed for three thousand days, it remained immersed in darkness for eight years. You (Congress and National Conference) are responsible for this,” Shah said in an election rally at Surankot in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Farooq Abdullah ( National Conference President) came here and instilled fear among the people that terrorism will spread into the Jammu region of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and the hills. But nobody has the courage to bring terrorism in the hills. I assure you that we will end terrorism,” he added.

The Union Minister also targeted LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for hsi comments against Sikhs.

“Rahul Gandhi talks about ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ and from that ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ he issues orders for terrorism and says – hold talks with Pakistan. There will be no talks with Pakistan until Pakistan stops terrorism. Talks will only be held with my Pahari children,” he said.

Amit Shah also reiterated the BJP’s poll promises for the region, “Here (Jammu Kashmir), the senior-most woman in the house will be given Rs 18,000 annually. Ujjwala beneficiaries will be given 2 cylinders free of cost and along with this the price of the cylinder will be increased to Rs.500. The annual amount of Rs 6,000 given under PM-Kisan will be increased to Rs 10,000.”

Earlier in the day, addressing a gathering in J-K’s Mendhar Shah said, “Since 1947, in every war fought against Pakistan, the soldiers from this land, Jammu and Kashmir, have defended India.

When terrorism entered in the 1990s, courtesy of Farooq Abdullah, it was my Pahadi, Gurjar, and Bakarwal brothers who bravely faced bullets on the borders.”

Targeting the Congress and National Conference and PDP’s manifesto, which promises to restore Article 370 and bring back statehood in Jammu-Kashmir, Shah said, “This election is going to end the rule of three families in Jammu and Kashmir: the Abdullah family, the Mufti family, and the Nehru-Gandhi family. These three families had stopped democracy here. If Modi ji’s government had not come in 2014, then panchayat, block and district elections would not have taken place.”

“Abdullah, Mufti and Nehru-Gandhi family have spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir from the 90s till now. Today, the BJP government led by Shri Narendra Modi has ended terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. The youth here have been given laptops instead of stones,” he added.

Shah also highlighted the increased political participation of local youth, and said “Due to Modi Ji’s tireless efforts, today, around 30,000 Kashmiri youths are contesting elections at various levels, exercising their democratic rights.”

Reflecting on the security situation, he remarked, “Do you remember how much firing used to take place in Jammu and Kashmir in the 90s? Does firing still take place now? Earlier, there used to be firing here because the masters here were afraid of Pakistan; now Pakistan is afraid of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. They do not have the courage to open fire, and if they do so, the bullets will be answered with shells.”

The Congress and the National Conference are fighting the polls in alliance. The PDP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and People’s Conference, to name a few, are other parties in the fray for 90 Assembly seats.

This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Leaders have held hectic campaigns to boost the prospects of their party candidates. Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Votes will be counted on October 8.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

