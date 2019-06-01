Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said he didn't say anything wrong by terming Hyderabad as a safe zone for terrorists because the NIA has arrested several terrorists in the city every 2-3 months in the past.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on Saturday warned his Minister of State (MoS) G Kishan Reddy not to issue controversial statements after Reddy’s jibe on terrorism invited sharp criticism from All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Earlier in the day, Reddy justified his earlier statement that Hyderabad has emerged as a safe zone for “terrorists”. There are places in the country where terror activities are on a rise and Hyderabad is one of them because if an incident takes place in Bengaluru or Bhopal, its roots are traced to the city, he said. Reddy also said he didn’t say anything wrong by terming Hyderabad as a safe zone for terrorists because the NIA has arrested several terrorists in the city every 2-3 months in the past.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticised Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), G Kishan Reddy, for justifying his statement that Hyderabad has become a safe haven for terrorists. Owaisi said such irresponsible statements doesn’t suit a minister and an MoS speaking like this shows his party’s hatred not only for Hyderabad but also for entire Telangana. The AIMIM can’t cure them because wherever they see Muslims, they take them for terrorists, Owaisi added. Owaisi also said that he fails to understand why the BJP doesn’t like to see a growing, peaceful city like Hyderabad which hasn’t witnessed single communal violence in the past five years. The AIMIM chief further said he would like to ask Kishan Reddy that in last five years how many times have the National Investigative Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW or RAW) have given in writing that Hyderabad is a safe zone for terror. It is unfortunate that Kishan Reddy he is saying such things, Owaisi said.

Minority Affairs Min MA Naqvi on Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks: Yeh jo secularism ke siyaasi soorma hain, inhone desh ke alpsankhyako, vishesh taur se musalmaano ko kirayedaar bana rakha tha, hissedaar nahi banaya tha. Modi ji ne desh ke 130 crore logon ko vikas ka hissedaar banaya. pic.twitter.com/xxHiVUHvXx — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019

On Friday, in an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Kishan Reddy said the people, who are supporting terrorists, will be eliminated soon. Reddy also made it clear that the Modi government at the Centre will conduct a census to find out who are Indians and who are intruders in the country as its main goal is the country’s integrity, unity, and security.

Highlighting the issue of illegal refugees, Reddy said that people from Bangladesh and Myanmar are staying illegally in the Old City of Hyderabad and the MHA will take stringent action against them as India is not dharma satram (free place to stay) for everyone.

Reddy had won Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat after defeating T Sai Kiran of the TRS by more than 62,000 votes. He has been appointed to the Ministry of Home Affairs which is headed by former BJP president Amit Shah.

