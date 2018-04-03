BJP president Amit Shah slammed the party for mocking PM Modi's DNA. On Tuesday, Amit Shah took to his Twitter handle and said that the Congress party which is mocking PM Modi's approach towards Dalit protests in the nation is the same party that defeated Dalit leader Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar twice. The brazen attack by the chief of BJP comes a day after Rahul Gandhi had said that oppressing Dalits was in the DNA of BJP and RSS.

Following a number allegations levelled by Congress party president Rahul Gandhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah slammed the party for mocking PM Modi’s DNA. On Tuesday, Amit Shah took to his Twitter handle and said that the Congress party which is mocking PM Modi’s approach towards Dalit protests in the nation is the same party that defeated Dalit leader Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar twice. BJP’s Shah also highlighted the ‘flimsy’ excuses made by the party so that his portrait was not installed in the Central Hall. He further claimed that it was Congress party that denied Ambedkar a Bharat Ratna.

Congress, which is mocking the DNA of PM @narendramodi is the same party which:

Defeated Dr. Ambedkar not once but twice. Made flimsy excuses to ensure his portrait was not placed in Central Hall. Denied him a Bharat Ratna.

India has seen through their negative politics! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 3, 2018

We will continue our efforts to make our Dalit sisters and brothers the makers of New India. We will fulfill their aspirations and dreams. Jai Bhim! Jai Hind! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 3, 2018

Speaking of DNA, it is imperative to remind the nation what Rahul Gandhi's DNA is about-

Humiliated Babasaheb repeatedly. Ensured the defeat of Babasaheb, not once but twice.

Did not give a Bharat Ratna to Babasaheb.

Did not even give space for Babasaheb's portrait in Parliament. — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) April 2, 2018

