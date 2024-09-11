Amit Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi’s US Remarks, Accuses Him of Supporting Divisive Forces in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a strong critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, accusing him of making anti-national statements and aligning with forces conspiring to divide India. Shah’s remarks, delivered on social media platform X, come in the wake of Gandhi’s recent comments during his trip to the United States.

Shah’s Allegations Against Gandhi

In his social media post, Shah condemned Gandhi for allegedly supporting the National Conference’s anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in Jammu and Kashmir, and for making statements abroad that he believes undermine national security. “Whether it is supporting the JKNC’s anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation’s security and hurt sentiments,” Shah said.

Shah accused Gandhi of perpetuating a divisive political strategy by emphasizing regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences. “By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress’s anti-reservation face to the forefront. The thoughts that were in his mind eventually found their way out as words,” he added.

He asserted that the BJP remains steadfast in its commitment to protect national security and the reservation system. “Neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can mess with the nation’s security as long as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is there,” Shah stated.

Gandhi’s Controversial Comments

The controversy stems from Gandhi’s recent remarks during his US visit, where he suggested that India was not a fair place and that the Congress would consider scrapping reservations only when the country becomes fair. He also sparked a political storm with comments regarding religious freedoms, particularly for Sikhs in India.

On Monday, during an interaction with a Sikh audience member in the US, Gandhi asked for the individual’s name and then questioned whether Sikhs were allowed to practice their faith freely in India. “The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India; or whether he, as a Sikh, will be allowed to wear a kada in India; or whether he, as a Sikh, is allowed to go to a Gurudwara. That’s what the fight is about, and not just for him, but for all religions,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi’s Vision vs. BJP’s Approach

Gandhi has positioned his political vision as one that respects the diversity of religions, languages, and regions while upholding constitutional values. He contrasts this with the BJP’s alleged focus on a hierarchical social order, which he claims runs counter to constitutional principles and diversity.

At a separate event at Georgetown University in Washington DC, Gandhi reiterated his call for a caste census and a socioeconomic survey to assess the material holdings and participation of different castes in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and media. He advocated for an institutional survey to evaluate the caste composition within these structures.