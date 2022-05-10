Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated the Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre of the Superspecialty Hospital under GMCH in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

At a programme held in Guwahati on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated the Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre of the Superspecialty Hospital under GMCH in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his gratitude for the Union Home Minister’s attendance at the ceremony in his remarks. “Amit Shah Ji, the Honourable Home Minister, has always been a source of inspiration and encouragement for us. His presence here today is a reminder of the importance Assam and the Northeast have to the current government, led by the Honourable Prime Minister “Sarma continued.

He further stated, “When I was the Minister of Health and Family Welfare in 2008, we initially discussed the notion of a super-speciality hospital. However, owing to unforeseen circumstances, this project had to be shelved. We approved the super speciality hospital proposal again in 2014, this time with a bigger number of beds than in 2008.”

CM further stated “I realised that the patients who needed super speciality care were not getting adequate attention when I took over the mantle of the health department nearly two decades ago. It was then that I decided that super speciality wings would have to be separated from the general wings for delivery of timely, advanced, and efficient services.”

He exuded optimism that the facility would provide significant respite to Northeastern patients.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Chief Minister for his vision and goal for the state’s health sector’s growth and development. Furthermore, Shah guaranteed the Chief Minister of the Centre’s full help anytime it was needed.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, numerous other Cabinet Ministers, MP Queen Oja, MLAs, and a host of other dignitaries attended today’s ceremony.