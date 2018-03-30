Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah disowned Anant Hegde's comments made by him on Dalits in January 2018 when he compared the underprivileged sect with "street dogs." Chaos erupted in Shah's Dalit interaction in Mysuru on Friday after the Dalit leaders present there demanded Shah's and his party's stand on Hegde's derogatory remarks.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah was cornered by an enraged crowd at his latest Dalit interaction in Mysuru on Friday. Chaos erupted at the interaction when people started heckling and demanded Shah’s and his party’s stand on the denigrating and derogatory comments made against Dalits by Union Mos for Skill Development Anantkumar Hegde. Hegde had used the words “barking dogs” while referring to Dalits who were protesting against him during one of his visits to Karnataka’s Ballari district in January 2018.

Angry Dalit leaders present at the interaction organised by the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in the state demanded a clarification from Amit Shah over Hegde’s remarks. Taking a strong stand against Hegde, Shah pacified the crowd by stating that the saffron party had nothing to do with Hegde’s personal opinion. The uproar settled down but the aftermath saw Shah being bashed by the opposition for “double standards” and for not acting against Hegde who had made the controversial comments almost two months ago.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Randeep Surjewala said that the party has yet again been exposed for its double standards on the Dalits. “Anti-Dalit mindset of BJP exposed again! BJP President, Sh. Amit Shah acts as a political chameleon & follows the worst type of opportunism by publicly disowning Union Minister, Anant Hegde. Will Amit Shah dare to sack Anant Hegde? Stop the doublespeak & act!,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

In January 2018, Anantkumar Hegde, who is famous for his controversial comments had visited Ballari in Karnataka for a job fair and skill exhibition where his car was blocked by Dalit protestors and he was shouted slogans at for his speech on the Indian Constitution. Later while addressing an event, Hegde while referring to the Dalit groups said that he didn’t care about stray dogs barking.

The protesters accused the Minister of State for Skill Development for his remarks on changing the constitution. The police had to intervene when the protest grew louder prompting Hegde to use the “street dog” reference for Dalits.

“I am a very straightforward person and speak without hesitating to express my views. I am committed to help nurture the skill already prevalent among the youth and help them become independent. I am here to realise the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to transform the country into a “skilled Bharat”. We will go ahead with this commitment and not care about barking stray dogs,” Hegde had said speaking at the job fair.

