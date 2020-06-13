The Office of the Home Minister of India on Saturday has tweeted that the meeting will take place at 11 am.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority) to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 on Sunday. In a tweet, the Office of the Home Minister of India informed that the meeting will take place at 11 am.

“Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah and Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan to hold a meeting with Lt Gov Delhi, CM Delhi and members of SDMA to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 tomorrow, 14th June at 11 am. Director AIIMS and other senior officers would also be present,” Office of the Home Minister of India tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the COVID-19 situation in the national capital in detail. Kejriwal had said the Home Minister assured him of all cooperation.

Also Read: India-Nepal relations have and will remain strong: Army Chief MM Naravane

Also Read: Entire situation along our borders with China under control, assures Army Chief MM Naravane

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned Delhi government’s decision to reserve hospital beds for the residents of the national capital.

Recently, the Delhi government presented data, according to which there will be around 2.25 lakh cases till July 15 and the cases will reach around 5.5 lakh till July 31. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 36,824 confirmed cases in Delhi including 22,212 active cases and 13,398 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,214 deaths.

Also Read: Nepal releases Indian man a day after cross-border firing

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App