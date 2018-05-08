BJP president Amit Shah ahead of the high stake Karnataka Assembly Elections spoke exclusively to NewsX and said that they will win with a majority and form a BJP government in Karnataka. In the exclusive conversation, the BJP president said that his party does not contest elections for posts but to serve the people. The motive of their party is to work for the society and to make sure that every house in the country should have access to LPG, electricity toilet and other facilities.

BJP president Amit Shah ahead of the high stake Karnataka Assembly Elections spoke exclusively to NewsX and said that they will win with a majority and form a BJP government in Karnataka. Addressing a number of issues, the BJP chief spoke about BJP-led government’s performance at the Centre so far, Yeddyurappa — who is BJP chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi and his ideology and the Congress party. Sharing his thought on the accusation by the Congress party over BJP CM face in Karnataka, Amit Shah said that there are no cases against Yeddyurappa, as is taint free.

Amit Shah said that after the elections are over, they won't lose the focus from Karnataka.

Speaking about the administration, Amit Shah said that it is the job of politicians, netas, bureaucracy to make sure proper implementation of schemes is done. Addressing the issue of simultaneous elections in the country, Amit Shah said that this is an issue which has to discussed by taking all political parties into the confidence and need mass level debate and ultimately after a change in the law, something like this will be possible.

Listing out the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre, Amit Shah said that during their rule, they have brought the GDP from 4% to 7%, have reduced the fiscal deficit, reduced inflation and worked for the upliftment of the poor section of the society. Invoking government Budget 2018, Amit Shah mentioned about PM Modi’s government flagship scheme of providing medical insurance, which was also dubbed as Modicare. The BJP chief also spoke about giving 1.5 times more MSP to farmers. Speaking on Siddaramaiah’s legal notice being sent to PM Modi, BJP and to him, Amit Shah said that they are not afraid of any notice sent by Congress camp. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi also said that they are not interested in Rahul’s ideological fight.

Highlights of BJP president Amit Shah’s exclusive interview

Let Congress choose a different president, then we’ll target him or her

Those who campaign are not only those who govern

We’re focused on farmers and good governance

No such thing as too much power in public good

We don’t fight to win posts, we fight to serve people

We are not talking about Hindu unity, fight bid to divide people

Can’t decide on combined elections till legal issues settled

