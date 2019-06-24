Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill, 2019 today in parliament and is also expected to speak in the house about its importance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to table Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in parliament today. This will be the first bill to be introduced by the BJP president in parliament after his election to the Lok Sabha in 2019. After introducing the bill he is also set to speak in the house talking about its importance.

The Union cabinet had earlier on Feb 28 approved, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Ordinance, 2019. The ordinance that time was cleared by the President Ram Nath Kovind. The bill announces amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring residents of areas along the international border within the policy of reservation on par with people living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control.

The bill is aimed to replace the ordinance passed for providing 10 percent reservation for economically weaker and backward sections of Jammu and Kashmir. The passing of this bill would clear the way for the reservation in state government jobs for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir from the economically weaker sections, whether they belong to any caste or religion. The 10% reservation for economically weaker classes was introduced in Jan 2019 in the rest of the country through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment.

The BJP has earlier batted for scrapping of Article 370 special status to the Jammu and Kashmir, which allows the state to have its own constitution, flag and the right to handle its own affairs. In its election manifesto, the BJP had also repeated its intention of scrapping Article 35A, which defines permanent residents of the state and refrains outsiders from buying property and acquiring benefits in government jobs.

