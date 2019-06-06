Amit Shah finds place in all 8 Cabinet Committees, Rajnath Singh biggest casualty: While Home Minister Amit Shah is in eight panels, PM Modi in six, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in seven, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in five and Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari in eight panels, Rajnath Singh has been included in only two Cabinet committees.

Amit Shah finds place in all 8 Cabinet Committees, Rajnath Singh biggest casualty: The exclusion of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the No. 2 face in the NDA-II government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, raises question mark on the modus operandi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. Ideally, Rajnath Singh should have been included in the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs which decides on policy. According to the political hierarchy, he should be part of all eight Cabinet committees that were reconstituted by PM Modi on Wednesday as Singh presides over the cabinet and the political affairs committee in the absence of the Prime Minister.

The NDA-II government has reconstituted six Cabinet committees and formed two new Cabinet panels to spur investment and employment on Thursday. The reconstituted Cabinet committees are – Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Appointments, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. The newly formed panels are Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development have five members.

While Home Minister Amit Shah is in eight panels, PM Modi in six, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in seven, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in five and Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari in eight panels, Rajnath Singh has been included in only two Cabinet committees — Cabinet Committees on Economic Affairs and Security.

While the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth has five members, the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development has 10-members. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal are the members of Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth. The 10 members of the Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development are Amit Shah, Sitharaman and Goyal, minister Narendra Singh Tomar, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and skill development minister Mahendra Nath Pandey. The other three members are labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Puri and HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The Cabinet Committee on Appointments includes PM Modi, Amit Shah while Cabinet Committee on Accommodation has Shah, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

A statement issued by the Centre on Thursday said Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) Jitendra Singh and MoS of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will be special invitees to the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not part of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.

