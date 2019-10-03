Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at the inauguration of vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra said the train is a major booster for Jammu and Kashmir's economic progress which was blocked over all these years due to Article 370.

Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims, as the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express has been finally flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The newly inaugurated train will reduce the travel time from 12 hours to 8 hours. Speaking at the inauguration, Shah said the train will be a big booster for the development of Jammu and Kashmir which was hindered all these years due to Article 370.

He asserted that the state will be one of the most developed states in the next 10 years and that its development journey has finally begun with Vande Bharat Express which will be foster economic activity in the state.

Shah said the train was a purveyor to built religious tourism asserting that Article 370 was blocking the state’s development prospects. He added that Railways has its tryst with Mahatma Gandhi whose train journeys during the freedom struggle days played a significant role in nurturing India’s independence struggle.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that the government aims to connect the train from Kashmir to Kanyakumari before August 15, 2022.

About Vande Bharat Express:

Train number 22439 will run every day except Tuesdays from New Delhi railway station to Katra between 6 am to 2 pm. On the way, it will stop at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi for a duration of two minutes. The same day, train number 22440 will leave from Katra railway station at about 3 pm for New Delhi.

Also known as Train18, Vande Bharat Express will reduce the travel time by four hours and its first commercial run from Delhi to Katra will kickstart on October 5 for which the IRCTC has opened online booking.

Vande Bharat fare:

The train fare ranges between Rs 1600- Rs 3500

The maximum train fare stands at Rs 3,015 while the minimum is Rs 1,630

Vande Bharat facilities:

The train is an air-conditioned chair car service with 16 coaches encompassing luxurious seating with a modified pantry.

