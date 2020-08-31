Union health minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. He has fully recovered and is now fit to resume routine activities. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2.

“Amit Shah, Home Minister was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He was discharged today at 7 am. He has fully recovered and is fit to resume his routine activities,” read the release. The Minister was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID care.

On August 2, Shah had informed through Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from where he was discharged on August 14 after testing negative for COVID-19.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday expressed confidence that the country’s COVID-19 count will be “under control” by Diwali this year. Inaugurating the ‘Nation First’ webinar series, organised by the Anathkumar Foundation, he pointed out that the country was much ahead in tackling the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 will significantly come under control by the Deepavali this year. The leaders and common people effectively worked together to fight the pandemic. He inaugurated Nation first webinar series organised by Ananth Kumar Foundation,” the press release said. He further said that the health officials had held a meeting much before the first COVID-19 case was reported in India.

He said that vaccine trials are in full swing, with three clinical trials and four pre-clinical trials underway. “We are expecting vaccines to be ready by the end of the year. It is because of the farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we could reach until here,” he added.