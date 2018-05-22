BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed a press conference and spoke about the 4-year performance by the Narendra Modi government. Amit Shah specifically focussed on work done by the NDA government in rural areas, villages on the issues of electricity, LPG and other issues.

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed a press conference and spoke about the 4-year performance by the Narendra Modi government. Amit Shah specifically focussed on work done by the NDA government in rural areas, villages on the issues of electricity, LPG and other issues. Listing out the achievements of the Modi government, Amit Shah said that the administration under the NDA regime had run a Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan between April 15-May 5 to monitor whether the people in rural areas and villages have received benefits of various government schemes.

In the press conference, Amit Shah said that the government has identified 21,844 villages in which this survey had to be done. However, he said that since there were elections in Karnataka and Bengal, so the government took up this job in 16,850 and surveyed whether benefits of 7 government schemes were passed to the people of the village.

Further speaking about the work done by the government in rural areas, BJP president said that in all these villages, the administration has completed the work of providing the electricity. There is now an LPG cylinder in their homes, children have been vaccinated, and a lot of other work has been done in these villages. Amit Shah also thanked all the BJP leaders, workers and everyone who was involved in doing this work.

The BJP president also mentioned that it has been for the first after the independence when work on such a big level was undertaken and completed to create a positive difference in the lives of the people.

