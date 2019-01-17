Amit Shah in AIIMS: BJP media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni on Thursday said that party president Amit Shah is doing well and will be discharged from AIIMS in a day or two. On January 16, Shah was diagnosed with swine flu and was admitted to AIIMS in the national capital.

BJP president doing well, will be discharged in a day or two

Amit Shah in AIIMS: BJP media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni on Thursday said that party president Amit Shah is doing well and will be discharged from AIIMS in a day or two. On January 16, Shah was diagnosed with swine flu and was admitted to AIIMS in the national capital. Taking to his Twitter handle, BJP president on Wednesday tweeted that he has been diagnosed with swine flu and the treatment is underway. With his tweet, Shah had also sought his well-wishers’ blessings to recover soon.

Reports said that a team of doctors led by the senior doctor and AIIMS director Randeep Guleria was monitoring Shah’s health condition. The BJP chief was admitted o the hospital at around 9:00 pm as he complained about chest congestion and breathing problem.

Update: BJP President Shri @AmitShah is doing well. Doctors, post check up this morning, have opined that he is recovering well and would soon be discharged. Thank you all for your kind wishes and several messages. We are overwhelmed by your affection. — BJP (@BJP4India) January 17, 2019

Anil Baluni, BJP: National President of BJP, Amit Shah is doing well. He will be discharged (from AIIMS, Delhi) in a day or two. pic.twitter.com/6jwiLQofOw — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2019

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary(Organization) Ram Lal has also been admitted Kailash Hospital in Noida due to high fever.

H1N1 flu aka swine flu is the same as the seasonal flu. The symptoms include Cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Like the regular flu, swine flu can lead to more serious problems including pneumonia, a lung infection, and other breathing problems.

