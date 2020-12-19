Amit Shah has arrived for a two-day visit in Bengal today. He is bound to hold meetings and participate in rallies on his visit. He is scheduled to address a rally in Midnapore today, where it is speculated that a few TMC rebels may join him.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata today around 1 am, for a two-day visit. Mr Shah has arrived in Bengal ahead of the upcoming elections and has a series of rallies scheduled for his visit. He is going to address a public rally in Midnapore today, where Suvendu Adhikari, who gave up his cabinet portfolios and the Trinamool Congress recently, may join the BJP today in Midnapore during Amit Shah’s rally along with a few other disgruntled TMC leaders.

Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in the morning. Straight after that, Amit Shah will pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Ramakrishna Mission Swami Vivekananda’s Ancestral House and Cultural Centre and leave Kolkata. At 12:30 pm, Amit Shah is bound to arrive at Siddheswari temple and then puja at Devi Mahamaya Temple is scheduled. Amit Shah will arrive in Midnapore for a rally 2:30 pm.

The chain that started with the resignation of TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday got elongated with two more MLAs — Shilbhadra Dutta and Banasri Maity, resigning from TMC. What was initially thought of as a slight seep in TMC may turn out to be an exodus, as there are more than a few TMC members from different offices as well as party workers who are speculated to join the rally in Midnapore today.

This rally may turn out to be a game-changer in Bengal before the elections, next year. Mamata Banerjee and TMC seem to be losing the uninterrupted rule and majority in the state. This visit of Mr. Shah comes days after BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked by alleged Trinamool workers on December 10.

